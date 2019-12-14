US Battles Snow, Ice, Wet Conditions During Christmas Shopping Weekend

Severe winter weather will bring a parade of storms across the US during the holiday shopping weekend.

Accuweather predicts that the storm will bring enough snow to stretch across 2,000 miles - from the Colorado Rockies down to East Maine with a wintry mix.

Heavy snowfall of 6-15 inches is predicted to hit Saturday night and into Sunday along the Colorado Rockies and northern New Mexico.

Denver can expect a few inches of snow, while Pueblo and Colorado Springs, Colorado, can potentially receive 3-6 inches.

AccuWeather Chief Broadcast Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said snowfall could total 6-12 inches across the Central Plains. "That's going to include the Kansas City area," Rayno said, adding that some western parts of Illinois could also see snow totals within this range.

Also, Indianapolis could see 3-6 inches of snow - wreaking havoc for travelers.

Sunday night into early Monday, the accumulating snow is predicted to spread from the middle Mississippi Valley to areas along the Ohio River in the Midwest.

St. Louis, Indianapolis and Columbus, Ohio, are likely to experience snowy and icy roads conditions.

A winter storm will track slowly from the Central Rockies to the Lower Mississippi River Valley by Monday before strengthening and shifting into the Northeast by Tuesday. Hazardous travel possible along a swath of snow and ice. Check your local forecast: https://t.co/VyWINDBEpn pic.twitter.com/Ra6DNlQgyD — National Weather Service (@NWS) December 14, 2019

Warmer weather on the East Coast is expected to bring rain and cause flooding from eastern Georgia to North Carolina and southeastern Virginia.

Showers and thunderstorms may develop from northern Georgia into central Florida.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Saturday morning, but the main threats were isolated to wind gusts, a possible tornado and dangerous rip currents.

The National Weather Service reports high rip current risks are predicted through Sunday morning for the coastal counties of Charlotte, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee and Sarasota-Pinellas.

A line of showers is moving eastward at about 25 mph. These showers are affecting the SE Gulf waters & nearing the Lower Keys. Mariners can expect wind gusts to 30 knots & brief heavy downpours. Light rainfall is expected over the Lower Keys. #flwx #KeyWest pic.twitter.com/eIfOhI2PFa — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) December 14, 2019

Showers will move eastward and could affect the southeast Gulf waters and the Lower Keys where boaters can expect wind gusts and brief downpours with light rainfall.

Freezing rain is predicted in the mountains of northern Pennsylvania and higher elevations of New England. Icy road conditions along this area of the Appalachians is expected, but restricted to local areas. Heavy rain is predicted for Long Island, New York and eastern New England, where incidents of urban flooding are likely.

Rainfall totals in areas along the Atlantic coast could reach 1-4 inches with urban and street flooding in these locations.

"As the milder, moist air spreads over cold ground, the potential for fog will increase and could be thick and widespread enough as to slow travel at times," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

Next week may start out chilly and dry in the Northeast, but storms could bring another powerful storm system into the region by the middle of the week.