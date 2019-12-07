WATCH: 5-Year-Old Boy Invites Entire Kindergarten Class to Witness His Legal Adoption

A short video of a 5-year-old little boy inviting his entire Kindergarten class to witness his legal adoption is spreading across social media like a wildfire.

The little boy from Michigan, identified only as Michael, asked all of his classmates to attend the Thursday ceremony, which took place in the Kent County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, according to local media outlets.

“We began the school year as a family,” said Michael’s teacher, Ms. McKee. “Family doesn’t have to be DNA, because family is support and love.”

Michael’s adoptive father told CNN his favorite part of the event was when the judge asked everyone in the courtroom to explain what his son meant to them. Their answers ranged from “Michael’s my best friend” to “I love Michael.”

As for the judge, he said it was the first time he’d ever hosted a room full of Kindergarteners. As it turns out, it was McKee who floated the idea of taking a class field trip to Michael’s adoptive mother.

Michael’s parents have been married for almost 10 years. He has been living with them as a foster child since Thanksgiving of 2018.