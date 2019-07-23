Abortion Activists Trying Block Laws Restricting Doctors Performing Abortions in Arkansas

Abortion activists are still working to block a new law in Arkansas that goes into effect Wednesday.

An official with Arkansas' only surgical abortion clinic said Monday the facility could close within a month if a US federal judge doesn't block a new law restricting who can perform abortions in the state.

U.S. District Court Judge Kristine Baker heard the abortion provider's challenge during a hearing on Monday.

The law requires that doctors performing abortions be board-certified or board-eligible in obstetrics and gynecology.

Two other abortion restriction laws are also set to go into effect Wednesday in The Natural State. One banning late-term abortions and the other prohibits doctors from performing the procedure if it's solely being sought because the fetus was diagnosed with Down syndrome.

The laws are among several abortion restrictions approved by Arkansas' Republican-dominated Legislature this year.

Little Rock Family Planning Services and Planned Parenthood have filed lawsuits against all three laws.

Planned Parenthood earlier this month stopped providing medication-induced abortions at its Fayetteville facility while it looks for a new location, but is still providing the procedure at its Little Rock center.