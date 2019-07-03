Chick-fil-A Restaurant Vandalized During NYC's Gay Pride Parade Sunday

A Chick-fil-a restaurant location in New York City was vandalized Sunday during the city's gay pride parade.

According to the Daily Caller, the damage was reported at the Chick-fil-a on 46th Street in Manhattan.

Profanity was written on a huge piece of pink tape and placed on the storefront window.

Also a sign saying "Love is a terrible thing to waste" was found near the entrance of the restaurant.

As CBN News reported, the restaurant chain has faced numerous outcries from the left and even discrimination from local city governments due its traditions and values.

Activists across the country first began accusing Chick-fil-A of anti-gay bias after remarks on traditional marriage by the restaurant's founder. Seven years ago, Chick-fil-A suddenly became a target of the country's culture wars.

The restaurant chain has created a culture that is known for its commitment to traditional Christian values. It is one of the most successful food chains in the US, earning the dedication of patrons and the regular praise of fans on social media.