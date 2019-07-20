Deadly Heat Wave Kills at Least 6, Now Storms Tear Across Midwest

WASHINGTON – Extreme heat is still bearing down on parts of the United States, and in some places the heat has given way to dangerous storms and flooding.

Over the weekend the sweltering heat wave sent emergency crews rushing to a Virginia swim meet and at least 20 people suffered heat exhaustion.

In Boston, the city opened cooling stations and made pools free to the public.

In New York City, the NYPD tweeted, "Sunday has been canceled. Stay indoors, nothing to see here. Really, we got this."

***Attention New York City*** Sunday has been canceled. Stay indoors, nothing to see here. Really, we got this. And if you see our officers working out there today in the heat wave, a smile and a Thank You will go a long way (but maybe no hugs.) #SundayMotivation pic.twitter.com/KJjpoUdtuN — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 21, 2019

And at Washington's Dulles Airport, monitors warned outside crews to stay hydrated and airlines provided hydration carts for workers.

"We don't want to see people having heat strokes. We don't want to have people pulled off the ramp," said one United Airlines worker.

Records were broken in all of these places with heat indices reaching into the triple digits.

So far six deaths have been linked to the heat.

Meanwhile, in the Midwest the heat has given way to heavy rain and wind leaving half a million customers without power in Wisconsin and Michigan. The National Weather Service is warning of possible flash flooding in some areas.

More than half a million homes and businesses lost electricity due to storm damage.

Heavy rains are also coming to the East Coast where forecasters are warning of possible flash flooding from the Appalachians to the Northeast. Up to an inch of rain per hour could fall in some places. There's also a threat of damaging winds and hail.

Washington and other parts along the Mid Atlantic are expected to cool down Tuesday but just like the Midwest, what was a heat issue could quickly become a water and flooding issue.