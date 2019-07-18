'Death Valley' Heat Wave Striking US with Dangerous 100+ Temps

Millions of Americans are preparing to suffer through what could be the worst heatwave in years.

The Northeast is expected to be hit hard by scorching temperatures rising dangerously high in coming days, hitting near or over 100 degrees over the weekend

And the high humidity levels will make it feel even hotter. New York, Philadelphia and the nation's capital already under a heat emergency. Meteorologists say DC will feel almost as hot as Death Valley.

WATCH Accuweather Heat Wave Forecast Below

In Connecticut, the heat and humidity are already taking a toll. Seven children at a summer camp were hospitalized, suffering from dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Conditions are particularly dangerous for children, the elderly, and those who work outdoors.

In several cities, buildings are being offered as cooling centers and residents are being asked to check on family and neighbors.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said, "We're very, very concerned about people with physical challenges. We're concerned about the elderly, we're concerned about children."

"It's very important to hydrate your children two hours before they go to an event," Newington Parks and Recreation Supt. Bill Demaio said.

One roofer described the difficult conditions for his workers saying, "We let the guys take as many breaks as possible myself included. We make sure we have plenty of water with us up there."

Weather officials say temperatures could soar to dangerous levels as more than 100 local heat records are expected to come on Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile, emergency rooms are on alert, bracing for an influx of heat-related emergencies.