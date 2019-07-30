Filmmaker, Author Ray Comfort Makes TV Comeback with Insane Christian Show, 'Way of the Master'

Filmmaker and best-selling Christian author Ray Comfort is making a comeback on TV. After a seven-year hiatus, he'll be co-hosting the award-winning Christian show, "Way of the Master".

During each episode, Comfort and his two co-hosts will tackle some of the toughest questions about God and the Bible.

"This insane Christian show is unlike anything you've seen!" Comfort exclaimed on his Facebook page.

In another post, a photo shares a quote from Comfort: "Don't pray for less fear to reach the lost. Pray for more love, because that's the problem."

Those working on the show say it will equip you to share your faith and answer tough questions as well, and also say true skeptics might find themselves rethinking their doubts.

The program will also feature inspiring interviews with prominent Christians like actor Kirk Cameron, Christian speaker and apologist Ken Ham, and filmmakers and authors, the Kendrick Brothers.

"A timely and gripping series giving passion to the Church and feet to the Gospel," said Ravi Zacharias, founder and president of Ravi Zacharias International Ministries, in a statement. "This is truly a 'wake-up call' to every Christian to come to terms with his or her mission in this world."

"The interviews with people on the street are a vivid revelation of the terrible need people have for the Christ of the Gospel," said Dr. David Jeremiah, author and senior pastor of Shadow Mountain Community Church. "I was encouraged and motivated, and you will be, too."

"Thanks... for seeking to motivate believers to fulfill the Great Commission, and for staying true to the biblical message of repentance from sin and forgiveness in Christ," said Pastor John MacArthur of Grace Community Church.

Season Five of "Way of the Master" launches this week, with different networks launching on different days throughout the week.

Find channels and times at WayoftheMaster.com.