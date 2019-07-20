From 'Born Alive Act' to 'Save Chick-fil-A', Texas Takes Big Steps to Defend Life and Liberty

America’s founding fathers sought to provide a land where “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” would be protected. Well, this week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott publicly signed new laws that defend those first two rights: life and liberty.

Abbott approved a new law calling for life-saving treatment to be given to infants born alive after a failed abortion. The 'Born Alive Act' was signed on July 18, certifying that a baby born after an attempted abortion receives the necessary treatment that any other patient would in order to survive.

A physician who violates the law by failing to provide the appropriate medical treatment to the infant will face fines starting at $100,000.

In some states leaders support abortion until the last minute of pregnancy — even after a child is born. Not in Texas. I formally signed the Born Alive Act to make it illegal to kill a child who survives an abortion. It also ensures the baby receives needed medical care. pic.twitter.com/NOMzs6xxsK — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 18, 2019

Gov. Abbott said, "This law defends the sanctity of life and creates civil and criminal penalities for infanticide in Texas. It provides a baby who survives an abortion the full protection of law in Texas and ensures that the baby receives appropriate medical care."

Concerns about infanticide rose to the surface this year after New York state kicked off a series of radical state laws that allow abortion up to the moment of birth. That had led to a public conversation in which the governor of Virginia said some babies could be left to die even after their birth, if the baby had health problems and the mother and doctor agreed to it. Critics say that’s infanticide.

On the liberty side, Gov. Abbott also held a public signing of the 'Save Chick-fil-a" law on July 18, saying "this is a victory for religious freedom in Texas."

The new law, SB 1978, prohibits the government from taking "adverse action" against an individual or business based on contributions to religious organizations.

Today I signed the ⁦@ChickfilA⁩ law in Texas. And, had a great lunch. No business should be discriminated against simply because its owners donate to a church, the Salvation Army, or other religious organization. Texas protects religious liberty. pic.twitter.com/1QwSTuoWu0 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 19, 2019

"No business should be discriminated against simply because its owners gave to a church, or to the Salvation Army, or to any other religious organization," Abbott said.

The San Antonio City Council had blocked Chick-fil-A from opening an outpost at the city’s airport earlier this year, kicking off the statewide effort to defend the rights of the beloved restaurant chain.

Chick-fil-A has created a culture that is known for its commitment to traditional Christian values. It is one of the most successful food chains in the US, earning the dedication of patrons and the regular praise of fans on social media.

The owners have donated to Christian groups like the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. And critics have accused Chick-fil-A of discriminating against the LGBTQ community by supporting groups that may hold biblical views about sexuality.