Immigration Crackdown Planned for 10 Major Cities This Weekend

The Trump administration is reportedly planning for raids across the country beginning Sunday to arrest thousands of illegal immigrants.

That report comes from the New York Times which cited two current Homeland Security officials. The Times says the final details of the rapidly changing operation remain in flux.

The raids will be conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement over several days.

The officials said immigration agents were targeting at least 2,000 immigrants who have been ordered deported, some because they didn't appear in court but are still in the US illegally.

The raids are expected to take place in at least 10 major cities.

That story comes as a new poll shows that 51 percent of American voters would support the mass deportations of the up to 22 million illegal aliens believed to be living in the United States, if Congress fails to close loopholes in the asylum system.

The Harvard/Harris Poll found that 8-in-10 Republican voters and 5-in-10 swing voters said President Trump should carry out mass deportation if Congress doesn't act.

The poll found that Democrats and voters who supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election were less likely to approve of deportations.