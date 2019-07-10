Joy-Anna Duggar Asks for Prayers After Miscarriage: 'Unexplainable Peace and Comfort

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsythe and her husband Austin have announced on social media that they lost their 20-week-old daughter on July 4 due to a miscarriage.

During a doctor appointment for an ultrasound and gender reveal, they were told their baby girl no longer had a heartbeat.

On an Instagram post, the couple said, "Although we don't understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time. Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord."

Joy-Anna and Austin named their daughter Annabell Elise. The couple explained that Annabell means 'God favored me' and Elise means 'God satisfies'.

They quoted King David after the loss of his baby in 2 Samuel 12:23: 'I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me'

The couple said, "We don't grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again."

"What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus," they wrote.

The Duggar family also recently lost their grandmother, Mary Duggar on June 9.

Joy-Anna and Austin are asking for prayers during this difficult time. "Please pray for continued healing, not only physically but for our hearts as well," they said.

