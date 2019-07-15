'Miraculous': Joni Eareckson Tada Celebrates Becoming Cancer-Free

Joni Eareckson Tada has announced that she is clear of cancer, thanking her supporters for their ongoing prayers.

The 69-year-old quadriplegic author, speaker, and founder of Joni and Friends received the good news from her doctor after a PET scan.

"Given the aggressive nature of that reoccurring cancer, this news is quite miraculous," she said.

Tada was faithfully prepared to receive whatever the hand of God would give her, even if it was bad news.

She quoted Proverbs 25:25, "Good news from far away is like cold water to a thirsty soul. That perfectly describes Ken and me today."

Tada was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer 8 years ago, and underwent a mastectomy and chemotherapy treatment.

She was declared cancer-free until recent tests revealed that a small nodule contained a cancerous tumor at the site of her mastectomy.

Tada thanked everyone for lifting her up in prayers. "For now, we have been spared of more cancer battles."

She added, "We humbly realize that may well change in the future; but for today, for now, we are rejoicing in those wonderful words from my medical oncologist: 'all clear!' Onward and upward…"

It's been a tough second bout with cancer for Tada. Earlier this year she was hospitalized with pneumonia as she was fighting the cancer. She posted about her faith at the time saying, "Just like He says in Isaiah 46:4 'I am he, I am he who will sustain you. I have made you and I will carry you; I will sustain you and I will rescue you'," she added. "Thank you for again praying!"

For 40 years, her ministry "Joni and Friends" has provided the hope of the Gospel and practical resources to people impacted by disability around the globe.