Mo. Christian College Funds Scholarship in Memory of Aspiring Youth Minister

A scholarship fund has been established at Ozark Christian College (OCC) in Missouri in memory of an aspiring youth minister who was killed in an automobile accident on June 28.

Nineteen-year-old Jace Smothers and four others, were traveling to a church event in Tennessee when their vehicle was rear-ended by an 18-wheeler in Lyon County, Ky.

Katie Danhour, Andie Montgomery, Brandon Musselman and Tyler Conway, were treated for their injuries and are said to be in stable condition. Smothers died at the scene.

At the time of his death, Smothers was studying to be a youth minister at OCC. He also served as a staff member with the organization Christ In Youth.

He was a member of the Norton Christian Church in Norton, Kansas, and was involved there with the youth group and student leadership.

Smothers was known for his big smile, loud laugh, and huge heart for Jesus and for mentoring teenagers.

Last year, while at Men's Encounter, Smothers baptized his father. He and other OCC students also traveled to several communities, ministering to local congregations where many lives were touched.

In a statement, OCC President Matt Proctor said: "Please pray for Jace's parents Terry and Sharon Smothers and the entire family. Of course, there are many others grieving: Jace's home church in Norton, Kansas, Jace's roommate Sam Kiefer and his dorm brothers in Strong, his CIY teammates, and the young people he served at Young Life."

