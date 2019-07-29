Saints QB Drew Brees Partners with Prestonwood Baptist to Bring First Football 'N' America League to TX

Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas announced Monday it will host the first Football 'N' America league, a co-ed, youth flag football league in Texas this September.

Prestonwood Sports Organization, the church's sports outreach ministry, will partner with New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees to bring the league to the Plano area.

"I'm very excited to announce our partnership with Prestonwood Sports Organization and Football 'N' America to bring flag football to Prestonwood," said Brees, a Super Bowl champ and MVP.

Since its inception, PSO's mission has been to introduce people to the gospel of Jesus Christ through "the vehicle of sports and fitness."

"The Great Commission can begin with a simple invitation," Dr. Jack Graham, the church's senior pastor said. "Hey, want to come play football this fall?"

PSO says their goal is to promote competitive play in a positive environment and helps both youth and adults develop spiritually, emotionally, physically, intellectually and socially — values that align with Brees' organization, whose motto is "Friends, Family, and Football."

Brees, the winner of the 2019 ESPY Award for Best Record-Breaking Performance and Super Bowl XLIV MVP, founded Football 'N' America in 2017 as a non-contact flag football league for students of all skill levels in kindergarten through 10th grade. The league promotes safety, sportsmanship and athletic development among youth. Currently, Football 'N' America has 20 leagues across Louisiana, Ohio, Illinois, California, and Texas.

Prestonwood's Football 'N' America league is for youth in kindergarten through 4th grade and will begin Saturday, Sept. 14.

There is a 10-player maximum per team and students will play six-on-six. Parents and guardians may request specific teams or coaches when registering, but there are no guarantees as to placement. Each young person will receive a jersey, shorts and a flag belt with their registration.

Prestonwood Baptist Church was founded in 1977 as a small church plant to reach North Texas. Today, it is one of the largest and fastest-growing churches in America, with over 45,000 members and three campuses with services in English and Spanish.