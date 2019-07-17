Trump Calls House Resolution Condemning His So-Called 'Racist' Tweets a 'Con Game'

President Trump is praising Republicans after the Democrat-led House of Representatives voted Tuesday to pass a resolution over so- called racist comments he made about liberal congresswomen.



The measure passed 240-187 with all but four Republicans and one Democrat voting against the measure.



The four-page resolution said the House "Strongly condemns President Donald Trump's racist comments that have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) created an uproar when she labeled the president's tweets as "racist" in her speech on the House floor.



"Every single member of this institution, Democrats and Republicans, should join us and condemn the president's racist tweets," said Pelosi. "To do anything less would be a shameful abdication of our oath of office to protect the American people."

Republicans objected and her statement was ruled a violation of House Rules.

The president worked hard to prevent defections by Republicans and most stood with him.

House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said the tweets weren't racist and argued the Democrats are playing politics.

"I believe this is about ideology," said McCarthy. "This is about socialism versus freedom."

Ahead of the vote the president tweeted, "...I don't have a racist bone in my body! The so-called vote to be taken is a Democrat con game."

Those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don’t have a Racist bone in my body! The so-called vote to be taken is a Democrat con game. Republicans should not show “weakness” and fall into their trap. This should be a vote on the filthy language, statements and lies told by the Democrat..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019

Afterwards he tweeted, "So great to see how unified the Republican Party was on today's vote concerning statements I made about four Democrat congresswomen....""

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) also spoke out in the president's defense.

"The president is not a racist and I think the tone of all of this is not good for the country," said McConnell.

The actions all center around tweets the president aimed at a group of "Progressive" members of Congress who have targeted him over his immigration and other policies.

The tweets called for the freshmen congresswomen to "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."



The targets are four minority congresswoman who are all outspoken critics of the president. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has called detention centers at the US border concentration camps.

Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) have called for the president to be impeached. Tlaib had even called Trump a "motherf*****" right after taking office in 2018.

And Omar has been called anti-Semitic for her critical tweets against Israel and lawmakers who support the Jewish state. But House Democrats couldn't agree to condemn her anti-Semitism directly, so they passed a resolution condemning generic racism earlier this year.

After Tuesday's vote, Texas Rep. Al Green (D) introduced articles of impeachment against President Trump, possibly forcing a vote this week on whether to begin proceedings to remove the president from office.