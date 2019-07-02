Visitors to Kentucky's Creation Museum See Universe of Intelligent Design Made by God

PETERSBURG, Ky. - No matter how you feel about dinosaurs, we all know kids love them. Which is why the Creation Museum has made sure to have a ton of dinosaurs to see. Well, many tons. A couple are out front and many more inside.

While touring the museum, visitors will hear different stories about the giant reptiles rather than the lessons taught in most classrooms or spread by secular evolutionists. That's because one of the museum's goals is to illustrate how this is a universe of intelligent design, made by a Creator God, not just a random evolving and mutating of meaningless matter.

'Come Back & See It'

One thing that is evolving is the museum itself. Answers in Genesis, the ministry which runs the museum, is making sure it continues to grow.

"If you haven't been here even in just the last few years, come back and see it. There's a lot more to see," Researcher Bodie Hodge told CBN News.

Along with all those dinosaurs lurking about the place, inside the Creation Museum visitors will see the Garden of Eden as well as Noah and the Ark, the worldwide flood and a planetarium. Outside there's also a big petting zoo and ziplines.

The Ark Brings 700,000 Visitors to the Creation Museum

One reason for the expansion is to accommodate all the new visitors brought here by its sister destination, the Ark Encounter. It's only 43 miles away and offers discount tickets to the Creation Museum.

"We had over 700,000 people the first year that the Ark opened come here," Hodge said. "And we consistently have over a half-million visitors, which is a couple of hundred thousand more than we're used to."

The museum staff decided to view this unexpected overcrowding as an opportunity.

The Bottom Line Will Still be Jesus

Hodge recalled them saying, "Let's expand certain areas. Let's open things up. Let's put in some new exhibits."

One thing that won't change is the bottom line message: God's perfect creation may have been tainted by man's sin, but there's a way out: Jesus Christ.

"When He died on the cross, the infinite Son of God took the infinite punishment from the infinite Father, and that was enough to satisfy God's wrath on sin," Hodge explained. "And that's what makes salvation possible -- only through the blood of Jesus Christ -- through His death, burial and resurrection."