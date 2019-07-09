Want Some Free Chick-fil-A? Today Is 'Cow Appreciation Day'

Today marks Chick-fil-A's annual 'Cow Appreciation Day' – a holiday the restaurant chain invented 15 years ago to bless their customers.

Chick-fil-A is offering a free entree, which includes chicken biscuits, chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, and more, to those supporting the celebration.

Participants can wear a cow costume or any cow-inspired attire. This includes a spotted accessory, black and white spots on a t-shirt, a cow hat or mask.

The food celebration applies to breakfast, lunch, and dinner items for adults until 7:00 pm. Children who are dressed in cow-inspired costumes or clothing will also be given a free kid's meal.

The event is Chick-fil-A's biggest promotion of the year and is yet another reason why the company scores such high marks with customer satisfaction.

Free entrees for Cow Appreciation Day must be redeemed in the restaurant and cannot be received through the Chick-fil-A app.

Chick-fil-A says millions of people take part in the event each year at more than 2,400 restaurants.