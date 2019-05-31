12 Victims Killed in Virginia Beach Shooting, Suspect Also Dead

ABOVE: CBN News talks with Va. Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer and Rep. Elaine Luria about the tragic shooting

A city employee opened fire at the Virginia Beach City Municipal Center, killing 12 people and wounding at least four others Friday afternoon. The attacker was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police.

Mayor Bobby Dyer called it the “most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach.”

"It's a shock," he told CBN News. "This is not Virginia Beach that everybody in Virginia Beach knows."

"We have to have the resolve and the resiliency to work through this going forward," he continued. "And I really think that knowing the Virginia Beach community – people are going to come together. People are going to unify and try to help out the families and the friends."

"This was a community tragedy," he added.

The attack happened shortly after 4 pm, when a longtime employee of the Public Utilities Department entered the building and began shooting “indiscriminately at all the victims,” Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera said.

Four police officers responded to the scene – two detectives and two from the canine unit – and engaged the suspect in what the chief described as a long-term gun battle. One officer was shot, but was saved by his bullet-proof vest.

By engaging the suspect, the officers kept him from taking even more lives, Cervera told reporters.

Victims were found on all three floors of the building, and the scene could be described as a “war zone,” he said. A .45 handgun and multiple extended magazines were found empty at the site.

Ten of the victims were found in the building and one outside in a car; another died on the way to the hospital. The identities of the victims have not been released because family members have yet to be notified.

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) shared with CBN News that she had been in the area just minutes before the shooting.

"I had been here just around the corner," she said. "I was visiting with Sheriff Stolle at the jail, and we were just right around the corner minutes before this happened."

"And so when you're close by something like that, it drives home how vulnerable we are everywhere to this type of violence," Luria continued. "I'm fortunate that I came home tonight, but what's tragic is the families who their parents, their sons, their daughters – they didn't come home tonight."

Multiple media outlets, citing police sources, have identified the suspect as DeWayne Craddock, 40, who worked as an engineer for the utilities department.

Chief Cervera, Mayor Dyer and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam all emphasized the needs of the victims’ families.

“Each victim leaves a hole in their family, in their neighborhood, in their community,” Gov. Northam said.

“We must take care of these families. They will need support in the months and years to come.”