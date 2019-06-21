Doctors Said He Would Never Speak, This 7-Year-Old Beat the Odds by Faith and Wrote a Book About It

Jordan Ford of Milwaukee, Wisconsin is a published author at just 7-years-old.

It's an amazing accomplishment considering he was unable to speak the first four years of his life.

His book called, The Plane Who Couldn't Fly, is about staying grounded in faith when challenges come – seemingly a page taken from Jordan's own life.

His parents, who are devout Christians, taught their son about faith and to never give up.

"When Jordan was born, he had many different challenges as far as speech and language," Jordan's father, Raphael Ford told CBN News. "People wanted to label him and say that he wouldn't be able to speak."

He added, "Our faith in God wouldn't allow that to happen and my wife and I proactively enrolled him in speech therapy, occupational therapy and we never gave up on our faith in God."

Jordan's life is a testimony to the power of faith and perseverance.

"Today Jordan is at the top of his class," his father said.

Jordan explained that he wanted to share his story in the hopes that it would inspire others.

"I had wrote it because I wanted people to know that they can be anything they want to be," he said.

So, what does Jordan want to be when he grows up?

"A scientist. A robotic engineer and a philanthropist," he said.

Jordan recently got the opportunity to read his book to his schoolmates. But his father says the lesson of the book is for adults too.

"It's about never giving up and staying rooted and grounded in faith so that you don't fear the wind whenever challenges come your way," he said.

He went on to say that while Jordan's struggled to speak and overcome the odds, his family looked to their faith to fight discouragement and fear.

"It was difficult at times and people really did want to just say that he wouldn't be able to speak or just do anything," he said. "But of course, God showed the world not only does he speak but that he is very intelligent. And I thank God for that because faith is everything."

Meanwhile, the young author says he's not done writing books.

"I was going to finish a book that I made called, The Little Narwhal. It's all about loving yourself and being kind to other people," said Jordan.

