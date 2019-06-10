Fire, Flooding, Devastation: Extreme Weather Causing Chaos, CA Power Shut Off to Prevent Wildfires

In California, the power company Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) is shutting off electricity to northern parts of the state, due to high winds and dry conditions.

The temporary, pre-emptive shutdowns are to prevent outbreaks of deadly wildfires caused by high winds blowing down power lines.

The company explained further on their website, "We know how much our customers rely on electric service and that there are safety risks on both sides. We understand and appreciate that turning off the power affects first responders and the operation of critical facilities, communications systems and much more."

PG&E's preventive action arises from the recent fire that completely burned down the town of Paradise.

CBN News previously reported on those conditions, "It was just constant explosions...cars are trying to go around the side and bursting into flames and people are getting out of their cars and running down the middle of the road," Allyn Pierce said about his terrifying escape from Paradise, California in 2018.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection released a statement in May determining the cause of the fire. The investigation reveals that the "Camp Fire" was caused by electrical transmission lines owned and operated by PG&E.

Over the weekend, a brush fire broke out in Yolo County. The "Sand Fire" grew to 2,200 acres and about 125 people have been evacuated.

KTXL in Sacramento said, despite challenges fire crews were beginning to make progress. By Sunday night, the fire was 20 percent contained and a Red Flag Warning for Yolo County and other parts of Northern California had expired.

In Valencia, California, a brush fire threatened the Six Flags Magic Mountain water park. Officials ordered an evacuation, but then canceled it.

Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor are currently being evacuated due to the Sky Incident brush fire. The safety and well being of our guests and team members is our top priority. — Six Flags MM (@SFMagicMountain) June 9, 2019

About nine people went to the hospital for smoke inhalation and heat exposure.

Six Flags Magic Mountain employee Richard Waldron said, "I was working the gate and it was getting smokier and smokier. It became an issue of respiratory issues, there was ash falling all around."

And more rough weather brought catastrophe to other parts of the country this weekend.

In Dallas, a construction crane toppled into an apartment building during a heavy storm, killing one person and injuring six others.

In the southeast, heavy rains brought flooding to parts of North Carolina. Western North Carolina was impacted the most with over 13 inches of rain near Brookford and east of Boone, Accuweather reports.

Three people died when their car hit a tree and turned over in a flooded creek.

Accuweather reports relief is on the way. This unusual weather pattern is expected to lessen across the US in early June.