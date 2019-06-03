Illinois Passes Abortion Bill More Extreme Than New York's

As expected, the Illinois Senate voted 34-20 on Friday to pass a bill that is even more extreme than New York's infanticide law. The "Reproductive Health Act" repeals the state's ban on partial-birth abortion, allowing abortions through nine months, and requires insurance companies to provide coverage.

Democrat Governor J.B. Pritzker who has campaigned to make Illinois the most progressive state in the country for abortion hugged and congratulated supporters of the bill on the Senate floor after the vote. Pritzker has vowed to sign it into law.

As CBN News reported, the bill known as the "Reproductive Health Act" is more extreme than the bill passed in New York earlier this year and would make Illinois "an abortion destination" for the entire country. Abortions would be allowed for any reason and at any time during pregnancy.

Among other provisions, the amended bill requires private health insurance companies that cover pregnancy-related benefits to cover abortions – even late-term abortions.

There are no abortion coverage exemptions for churches, religious nonprofits, or pro-life individuals and small business owners.

The bill even strikes current law that protects parents from having to pay for a child's abortion when performed without parental consent.

Democrat state Rep. Kelly Cassidy, the bill's sponsor, said, "This is treating abortion care like any other health care."

"These are horrific days when Illinois lawmakers celebrate eliminating all protections for unborn children, allowing infanticide, removing conscience protection laws for health care workers, and allowing minors to freely obtain abortions without parental notification," Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said in a press release. "This has nothing to do with health care. This a crime against humanity. Yet tragically, Governor Pritzker brags about it."