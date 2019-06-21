'It's Real': This Amazing Tattoo Story About Heaven and Life After Death Is Going Viral

A remarkable story about life after death has gone viral, all because of a special tattoo.

In an Instagram post, a California woman named Madie Johnson explains her new tattoo and the miracle behind it.

Johnson's Aunt Tina had died after suffering a severe heart attack. She was brought back to life four times by first responders before making it to a hospital.



There, her aunt was "put on a defibrillator" and woke up. She was intubated and unable to speak, so she asked for a pen scrawling the message "it's real."

When asked "what's real?" her aunt responded – tears in her eyes – by pointing up to heaven.

"Her story is too real not to share and has given me a stronger confidence in a faith that so often goes unseen," Maddie writes. "It has given me a tangibleness to an eternal hope that is not too far away. I love you @_tinahines! The way you boldly love Jesus and others has changed the way I hope to live and love."

That "It's real" message is now a memorial, tattooed on Maddie's wrist, spreading her eternal hope to those around her.

Maddie writes the whole story on Instagram saying:

"A little over a year ago my Aunt Tina, one of the most amazing, discerning, and healthy people I know had an unexpected cardiac arrest and according to doctors had died and was brought back to life four times by my Uncle Brian and first responders before arriving to the hospital. She was put on a defibrillator and after miraculously waking up the first thing she did, unable to speak because she was intubated, was ask for a pen and in my cousin's journal wrote 'it's real'. The people in the room asked 'what's real?' and she responded by pointing up to heaven with tears in her eyes.

Her story is too real not to share and has given me a stronger confidence in a faith that so often goes unseen. It has given me a tangibleness to an eternal hope that is not too far away. I love you @_tinahines! The way you boldly love Jesus and others has changed the way I hope to live and love."

