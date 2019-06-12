Kirsten Gillibrand Says Christian Beliefs Not Allowed, and Pro-Lifers Are Like Racists and Anti-Semites

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), who hopes to win the Democratic Party's nomination for the 2020 presidential election, said pro-life views are "not acceptable" and compared them to racism.

Gillibrand made the comments during an interview with the Des Moines Register after being asked about appointing judges who would uphold Roe v Wade.

"I think there's some issues that have such moral clarity that we have as a society decided that the other side is not acceptable. Imagine saying that it's okay to appoint a judge who's racist or anti-Semitic or homophobic," she said.

"Asking someone to appoint someone who takes away basic human rights of any group of people in America—I don't think that those are political issues anymore," Gillibrand said.

The candidate then suggested abortion is not about protecting human life, but about keeping faith out of government issues.

"And we believe in this country in the separation of church and state, and I respect the rights of every American to hold their religious beliefs true to themselves, but our country and our Constitution has always demanded that we have a separation of church and state," Gillibrand continued.

She then accused pro-life conservatives to trying to force their religious beliefs on America.

"And all these efforts by President Trump and other ultra-radical conservative judges and justices to impose their faith on Americans is contrary to our Constitution and that's what this is. And so I believe that for all of these issues, they are not issues that there is a fair other side," Gillibrand continued. "There is no moral equivalency when you come to racism, and I do not believe there is a moral equivalency when it comes to changing laws that deny women reproductive freedom."