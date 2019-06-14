Lesbian Ponies for Kids: 'My Little Pony' TV Show Joins in Gay Activism for Pride Month

The ninth and final season of the animated series "My Little Pony" on the Discovery Family Channel will feature a lesbian couple who take care of a school-aged character named Scootaloo.
The episode, titled "The Last Crusade," introduces the same-sex couple Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty in the middle of Gay Pride Month, which the program's producers call a "happy coincidence."
It's the latest children's program to target kids with the LGBTQ agenda. Last month, The PBS animated series "Arthur" featured a gay wedding.
And The Cartoon Network, popular with children, encouraged its young viewers to celebrate Gay Pride Month during the month of June. The network is also featuring a line of "Pride Month" merchandise at its website.
Activist Mommy Elizabeth Johnston pushed back against the inclusion of the lesbian "My Little Pony" couple on Twitter, posting: "Why must a show about ponies of all things have a same-sex couple? Just insane. Watch what your kids are watching, folks!"
Ken Ham of "Answers in Genesis" weighed in too, tweeting: "It seems more and more companies are jumping on the bandwagon of the war against children to destroy them by drawing them into depravity."
