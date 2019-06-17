New York Times Columnist David Brooks To CBN News: Donald Trump is 'Good for Business'

In a one-on-one interview with CBN's Chief Political Analyst David Brody, New York Times Columnist David Brooks admits that when it comes to the media industry, President Trump has been "good for business."

Brooks believes Trump has changed the media model for business practices and laments that as a failure. Yet, in a candid assessment of his own tendencies as a columnist, he tells CBN News, "How do I drive traffic? I write something nasty about Donald Trump."

A portion of the interview with David Brooks aired Monday on CBN's Faith Nation.

Brooks, a Republican and a Trump critic also talked about the "tribal mentality" that has seeped into the evangelicals who support the president. He understands that they feel like the culture is slipping away but says they shouldn't lose the power of their witness in the process.

"You shouldn't feel besieged," Brooks told CBN News. "You have what the country wants. The country is spiritually hungry."

Brooks has a new book out titled The Second Mountain: The Quest for a Moral Life.

He grew up Jewish but his faith journey has led him to Christianity. More on that coming soon to The 700 Club and Faith Nation.