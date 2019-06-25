Condom Relay Races for 10-Year-Old Schoolgirls - CA Parents Outraged Over New Explicit Sex Lessons

Although schools are now in summer recess in almost every part of the country, there are more than a few parents in California who would like to "take a few of their school administrators to school."

Many parents are outraged at the newly approved sex education materials that are now being taught in public schools.

One school even had condom relay races for 10 to 11-year-old girls, where in front of boys, were taught how to put a condom on a model of an adult male, according to The Christian Post.

"It's shocking," Rebecca Friedrichs, the founder of For Kids & Country told the CP.

"I always tell people that the scary thing is, I'll give radio interviews and I can't even say on the radio things that are being taught in our elementary and middle school classrooms in mixed company. There's something very wrong there," she said.

As CBN News reported in May, the state of California was ready to adopt a no-holds-barred K-12 health curriculum that teaches children as young as kindergarten about gender identity issues and talks explicitly with high school students about every imaginable sex act.

Even though the State Board of Education had been taking public comment on the curriculum for months and despite protests from various parent and conservative groups, the administrators chose to adopt the new curriculum.

A new 18,000-member parent group, Informed Parents of California (IPOC), protested against curriculum during a May 8 rally at the state capitol.

IPOC co-founder Stephanie Yates calls the curriculum "downright sickening. It's dangerous. It's reckless and it will destroy our children's physical, emotional and mental health," she said.

The curriculum draws on guidance from the California Healthy Youth Act, which took effect in 2016. It requires "comprehensive" sex education for students in middle and high school but also allows them to opt-out if their parent or guardian makes a request in writing.

Friedrichs told the CP no one believes it until they see the sex ed teaching materials.

"Now that we've been able to help parents to understand what's actually in the curriculum and they're viewing it for themselves, they see the urgent need to rescue the kids," she said. "Now there's a groundswell of parents that's growing fast and fighting back."