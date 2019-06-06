Summertime, Kids and Porn: What Parents Need to Know

COMMENTARY

School’s out for the summer!

If you’re a parent, this means planning trips to the pool, family vacations, play dates with kids’ friends, and juggling an even balance between the demands of your job and family.

While it’s a great time to relax, it’s also crucial to stay on guard in certain areas of life. Now more than ever, parents need to remain diligent in monitoring their child’s online activity.

Teens, Summer & Porn

According to Google Analytics, pornography searches increase by 4,700% when kids are out of school.

Net Nanny reports that only 3% of teenage boys and 17% of girls have never seen online pornography.

Common Sense Media reported that teenagers spend approximately 9 hours daily seeking out on-screen entertainment.

In 2015, Childline conducted a survey of 700 pre-teens/teens. They found that one in five reported seeing pornographic images that upset them. Furthermore, 12% of those surveyed admitted to taking part in a sexually explicit video.

Peter Liver, director of Childline, states, “We know from the young people who contact ChildLine that viewing porn is a part of everyday life, and our poll shows that one in five 12 to 13-year-olds thinks that watching porn is normal behavior.”

The Negative Effects on a Child

“They tell ChildLine that watching porn is making them feel depressed, giving them body image issues, and making them feel pressured to engage in sexual acts they’re not ready for,” added Liver.

BBC published an article in 2015 indicating that a tenth of 12 to 13 year-olds worry that they are addicted to pornography.

A boy under the age of 15 shared that he always watches porn, and he admitted that some of it was very aggressive. He went on to say, “I didn’t think it was affecting me at first but I’ve started to view girls a bit differently recently and it’s making me worried. I would like to get married in the future but I’m scared it might never happen if I carry on thinking about girls the way I do.”

A 17-year-old shared that she was sexually assaulted by her boyfriend when they were both only 12 years old. She said, “He thought it was OK on some level. I felt dirty, confused, shocked. Pornography isn’t just a 10-minute video – it has consequences.”

The American College of Pediatrics concludes that children suffer negative effects from the exposure to porn. These can include mental disturbance, unrest, acting out, violent behavior, and difficulty in forming authentic, stable relationships as they mature.

Being the Example To Your Kids

While we need to remain proactive in monitoring our kids, we also need to remember that we have the power to have the biggest influence on them. Have age-appropriate conversations within your family. Be quick to listen, slow to anger, and non-judgmental. Encourage your children that your home is the safest place to discuss questions, concerns, fears, and curiosity.

Change must start with us. Kids will pay attention to the things we do and say. Though you might not be aware of it now, their moral compass is being formed in your footsteps.

If, as a parent, you are struggling with a secret porn problem, today is the day to start your journey to freedom. Don’t wait, thinking that your child is not aware. Chances are, they know more than you think they do.

Parents have got to wage war with the enemy for the souls of their children, grandchildren, and generations to come. Be courageous, rid your home of porn, and champion the fight for yourself, your marriage, and your family.

If you’re not sure how to begin, check out the Conquer Series. It’s real, practical, and you’ll hear from others who have been where you’re at right now. One of those couples is James and Teri Craft, founders of the NOVUS Project.

Jeff Bush from Montgomery, Alabama chose to purchase the series to watch it with his kids. He shares about the impact that it had on his sons. “This material is really incredible and my boys, they got a lot out of it. They appreciated it.”

Learning the Facts & Taking Action

Even if a parent does not personally struggle with a porn problem, they can most definitely take a proactive approach by viewing the Conquer Series.

The Conquer Series takes a look at how painful moments, hurtful words, and the lack of a father figure can contribute to the struggle as well.

Listen, the enemy is not going to give up. He wants our kids, our grandkids. And he knows that to entice them with skewed perspectives of what healthy sexuality should look like will not only be destructive to them but also to their future spouses, children, and the generations to follow.

Beyond that, he knows that a struggle with sexual sin can cause separation from God.

We cannot win a battle if we’re unaware of the war. Take advantage of the relaxed summer season, and order the Conquer Series today. Review it, share it with your kids if you feel that it is appropriate for their maturity level. Choose to do something today to protect your child’s tomorrow!