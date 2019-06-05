'Thy Will Be Done, Almighty God': Trump Prays FDR's D-Day Prayer at Ceremony in England

President Donald Trump is commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day, joining numerous world leaders and dignitaries in Portsmouth, England today.

That was a key launching point for the Allied forces that sailed from England to storm the beaches of Normandy, France to begin pushing back the Nazi occupiers during World War II. It was a key turning point, and a day of great sacrifice by US troops.

During a special ceremony, President Trump read from President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's famous D-Day prayer that he read to the entire nation on June 6, 1944.

Trump read a portion of FDR's prayer, saying:

"Almighty God. Our sons, pride of our nation, this day have set upon a mighty endeavour. A struggle to preserve our republic, our religion and our civilization and to set free a suffering humanity. They will need thy blessings for the enemy is strong. He may hurl back our forces but we shall return again and again. And we know that by thy grace and by the righteousness of our cause, our sons will triumph. Some will never return. Embrace these Father and receive them, the heroic servants, into thy kingdom and O Lord, give us faith. Give us faith in thee, faith in our sons, faith in each other and faith in our united crusade. Thy will be done, almighty God. Amen."

It was a somber and peaceful ceremony, kicking off two days of D-Day observances.

Leaders representing Allied countries showed up from the US, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Luxembourg, Denmark, France, Greece, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway and Poland.

Other leaders at the event included Queen Elizabeth II, British Prime Minister Theresa May, French president Emmanuel Macron. On Thursday the focus shifts to France for more events.

D-Day involved more than 150,000 Allied troops flooding the beaches of Normandy in northwest France on June 6, 1944. They were carried by 7,000 boats in a battle codenamed Operation Overlord.

