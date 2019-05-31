How to Put an End to Human Trafficking, and Why 'Game of Thrones' Is Part of the Problem

International evangelist and author, Christine Caine, has boldly suggested that people can put an end sex trafficking by abstaining from watching pornography and TV shows like HBO's Game of Thrones.

"I'll tell you how to stop human trafficking, sex trafficking overnight," Caine said at the Heaven Come Conference in Redding, California last week, according to Fox News, "If people stop watching porn...Just stop it."

Caine and her husband Nick lead A21, a global anti-human trafficking organization.

Their organization works in 14 different locations rescuing victims and prosecuting traffickers. They claim to be one of the few international organizations combating human trafficking in Europe.

Last week, Caine posted on Instagram that five survivors were freed in Ukraine.

"Freedom is having the final word in Ukraine," Caine wrote. "Five survivors were forced, tricked, deceived, exploited. Some were sold for sex. Some were beaten and forced to work jobs in horrible conditions and without pay. Some had a debt held over them by their traffickers. But today, all are free from slavery."

"Thank you for every part you've played in this fight. It all matters. We couldn't do this without you," she continued.

A21 also counsels and works with survivors teaching them how to live independently again. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

While speaking at Heaven Come conference, Caine said that in order to combat the epidemic of human trafficking, people have to stop being entertained by programs that exploit women.

"Here I am trying to put traffickers in jail and you're watching Game of Thrones," Caine said, referencing the popular HBO series which depicts nudity and rape.

According to Sold No More, an anti-trafficking organization, pornography fuels the demand of sex trafficking.

Caine wholeheartedly agrees.

"Nothing is free," she said. "Porn costs somebody."