'40 Days For Life' Saves More Than 700 Babies from Abortion, 5 Clinic Workers Become Pro-Life

More than 700 unborn babies were saved and five abortion workers quit their jobs during this fall's 40 Days For Life campaign.

40 Days For Life is a pro-life organization that conducts a 40-day campaign striving to end abortion by bringing unity to the spirit and body of Christ through prayer and fasting, community outreach, and a peaceful all-day vigil in front of abortion businesses.

This is done each day in an effort to "turn hearts and minds from a culture of death to a culture of life, thus bringing an end to abortion.

Each day during 40 Days for Life, individuals, churches, families and groups join together in prayer for a specific request so the entire body of Christ can unite around that focus.

The visible, public piece of 40 Days for Life is a focused, 40-day, non-stop, round-the-clock prayer vigil outside a single Planned Parenthood center or other abortion facility in the community.

During 40 Days for Life, the message is taken proactively to every corner of your community. Media outreach is conducted through carefully targeted news stories, talk shows, and editorials. Church involvement begins by meeting with local pastors, other church leaders, and members of different congregations.

The organization tweeted that during the fall campaign, 738 babies were saved from abortion and five workers quit their jobs.

We're thankful for YOU. For your sacrifices, efforts, prayers, fasting, community outreach. God worked through YOU and during the fall 40 Days for Life campaign we saw 738 lives saved from abortion and 5 abortion industry workers have a conversion and leave their jobs! pic.twitter.com/VOOv5WCFYk — 40 Days for Life (@40daysforlife) November 26, 2019

The fall campaign ran from Sept. 25 to Nov. 3 and had volunteers participating in 855 cities and 61 countries.

According to Christian Headlines.com, Shawn Carney, the president and CEO of 40 Days for Life said this "was the largest year in the history of 40 Days for Life."

One mother told campaign volunteers in New Hampshire that they were doing a good thing.

"I just want you to know you are doing the right thing," the mom said. "I came here last year for an abortion, and there were some people praying. I have my baby now – all because someone was here. My cousin came for an abortion, and no one was here praying. She had her abortion."

A volunteer in Florida persuaded a mother expecting twins to reconsider her decision and she accepted.

"We offered her a gift bag, free ultrasound, and help with her pregnancy - whatever she needs. She accepted the gift bag and explained that she is expecting twins and decided that she could not go through with the abortion."

A pregnant woman in Wisconsin entered a Planned Parenthood clinic, but turned back around to talk to volunteers.

"I tried to come here to schedule an abortion appointment twice," the pregnant woman said. "When I walked in, you said, 'I'm praying for you and your baby.' That made me come out."

For more personal accounts from volunteers, abortion survivors, and pro-life advocates, click here.