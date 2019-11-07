Babies Intact for Organ Harvesting: Company Admits Selling Aborted Baby Parts a Lucrative Business

One of the biggest pro-life cases in the last twenty years is still underway in California. The non-profit law firm Liberty Counsel reported that more witness and evidence presentations happened this week.

In the federal civil trial, Planned Parenthood is suing The Center for Medical Progress founder David Daleiden and others for their undercover videos that allegedly show workers for the nation's largest abortion provider discussing the trafficking of human baby body parts.

The videos sparked national outrage and congressional investigations with findings of illegal actions by abortion providers and fetal tissue procurement companies.

Judge William Orrick made clear that actual facts of abortion procedures or the selling of body parts would not be allowed at the trial, according to The Washington Times.

But as CBN News has reported, facts about abortion procedures and the harvesting of body parts have slipped out when Planned Parenthood attorneys inadvertently opened the door in their questioning.

This week, witnesses for Planned Parenthood included founder/president Linda Tracy and procurement manager Perrin Larton of Advanced Bioscience Resources, Inc. (ABR), a US wholesaler of aborted baby body parts since 1989. ABR's yearly revenues are about $1.1 to $1.5 million, all from harvesting and purchasing babies' livers, lungs, and brains in abortion facilities and re-selling the body parts to taxpayer-funded research laboratories at enormous mark-up prices.

Larton also testified that she does not recant any of the statements she made to Daleiden about babies falling out intact for organ harvesting and that ABR could receive intact fetuses as frequently as every couple of months.

A part of one video shows an abortionist, identified as Dr. Mary Gatter, the president of the Medical Directors' Council for Planned Parenthood Federation of America, laughing about how much money they can make.

"We agreed that $100 would keep you happy?" an unidentified female voice asks off-camera. Gatter agrees during the question and then responds, "I want a Lamborghini, no," she says and then laughs. "I said I want a Lamborghini."

"Don't we all, right?" an unidentified male voice agrees. "Exactly," Gatter responds.

Buying and selling human fetal tissue is illegal in the United States. Federal regulations also prohibit anyone from altering the timing or method of an abortion for the sole purpose of later using the tissue in research.

Last week, witnesses for the abortion giant claimed the videos released by the pro-life advocates led to the fear of increased violence against abortionists.

Planned Parenthood is suing Daleiden and others for fraud and trespassing. They were originally seeking $20 million, but last July the judge reduced the potential damages to $100,000. He also ruled the abortion provider could not bill The Center for Medical Progress or its officers for any of the costs of security upgrades that were done at clinics after the videos went viral.

The legal team for the pro-life defendants includes attorneys from the non-profit law firms Liberty Counsel and American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ).

"Despite the efforts of Planned Parenthood to muzzle the evil truth, the jury and the public continue to hear the shocking facts about the horrible practice of human trafficking of baby body parts," said Mat Staver, founder, and chairman of Liberty Counsel.

During an interview with CBN News on Thursday, Matthew Clark, senior counsel for the American Center for Law and Justice said final arguments in the case could come next week.

"The testimony itself is very shocking," he said. "When you have a Planned Parenthood abortionist testifying that they wanted a Lamborghini for aborted babies' body parts. When you have another one, the video was actually played for the jury of an abortionist saying that they were 'crushing babies' in different ways in order to better harvest their organs. That video was played for the jury."

"The first time that one of these videos was played for the jury – a very powerful moment," Clark told CBN News. "And then that abortionist was asked on the stand what they thought of what they said. And they said it didn't really matter. It didn't bother them."

"I think what you're seeing is the tide kind of turning that the specific things that Planned Parenthood wanted to keep out of the trial are actually coming into the trial," he continued. "The jury is able to see it; it's making a powerful impact."