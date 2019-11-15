CA Police Say Alleged Gunman Planned Attack on Southern California High School

David Hegg, the senior pastor at Grace Baptist Church in Santa Clarita, CA, appeared on the Friday afternoon edition of CBN's Newswatch to talk about how the community is responding to Thursday's school shooting. Newswatch is seen weekdays on the CBN News Channel. For a programming guide, click here.

Police say the alleged 16-year-old gunman who killed two students and injured three others as well as himself planned the attack.

The Los Angeles County sheriff says law enforcement officials believe the mass shooting was planned by the way the teen used the weapon and counted his rounds.

Investigators are still working at the scene of the deadly school shooting in Southern California. They've also been gathering evidence at the suspect's home.

Schools are closed Friday in Santa Clarita as the community mourns the loss of the two students.



Investigators are trying to determine exactly why a student allegedly began his 16th birthday by shooting five classmates and himself at Saugus High School.

The teen reportedly pulled a .45 semi-automatic pistol from his backpack, and authorities say he fired methodically but randomly.

They believe those he shot were just fellow students, and he did not have a relationship with them beyond that.

The shooting spree lasted only 16 seconds, but investigators say he killed a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl and injured others.

One of the survivors escaped into teacher Kaitlin Holt's choir room as she used a piano to barricade the door.



"I should've never had to treat a gunshot wound as a choir teacher," Holt said. "And there's something really wrong, and something has to change because I held a bleeding child today in a room with 40 sobbing children."



Students and parents shared what they experienced.

"I just heard like four shots, and it seemed like kind of far away, so I didn't know if it was real or not, and then like he came running in, and it really hit me," student Natalie Lynn explained.



"My daughter texted me saying, 'I love you Mom; I hope I get to see you again,'" a parent shared, overcome with emotion. "So yeah, it was heartbreaking."



Authorities say one of the injured students has been released from the hospital, and two others are recovering.

Investigators say the gunman used his last bullet on himself, firing it into his head. Authorities say he is listed in critical condition.