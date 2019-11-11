'God Has a Plan': Ohio Christian Camp Burns to the Ground

A Christian camp in Ohio was destroyed from an early morning fire on November 10.

Around five o'clock that morning, members were notified that a devastating fire spread throughout the dining hall, kitchen and offices.

Skyview Ranch is located in Millersburg and serves as a Christian camp, conference venue, and retreat center. The organization just celebrated its 50th anniversary this summer.

No one was injured during the fire, but the organization lost everything.

The camp employs 15 staff members and serves 9,000 guests annually. Due to the devastation, they will have to regroup for the new year and raise funds to rebuild.

Skyview Pastor Gary Adams told CBN News the organization is hoping to find a temporary office space and a new location to rebuild.

"We are trying to get the word out so people can pray for us," Adams said.

Raising funds and designing a new facility for the year-round organization is a high priority for Skyview which serves as a worship center too.

Adams said he is hopeful that a new building will be erected by the middle or end of next summer. "God has a plan for us."

The organization wrote on Facebook:



We will move forward in His grace to continue the work He has set before us. He is our rock and our foundation, this ministry isn't built or defined by stuff but by people who are committed to giving Him glory in all things and at all times.

The cause of the fire is still not known and is under investigation.

Skyview Ranch has a giving page. If you would like to donate, please go to www.skyviewranch.org/give.