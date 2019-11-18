Missouri Community Grants Dying Teen's Wish for a Sports Car Funeral

A Missouri community rallied together to grant a teenager his last wish before he passed away from cancer.

In 2015, Alec Ingram was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer that he bravely battled for over four years, according to CNN.

A nonprofit organization called "Sydney's Soldiers Always" reached out to the Ingram family and asked the 14-year-old if he had a bucket list.

Dana Manley founded the organization after she lost her daughter Sydney to cancer at the age of eight.

The teenager saw that Sydney had a motorcycle escort after she passed away and he liked the idea but asked for sports cars to be included in his funeral procession.

Alec was surrounded by his family when he passed away on Nov. 7.

Manley organized the event and recruited hundreds of exotic sports cars to escort Alec to his funeral service, which was held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Washington, MO.

Thousands of people lined the streets to support Alec's family, holding signs and flags.

Drivers came from across the country, including California, Florida and New York.

There were so many supporters that most of the city was shut down for over two hours.

Alec's mother, Jen Ingram, wrote on Facebook that he gained his angel wings, was at peace and no longer in pain.

"We appreciate each and every person who has followed, prayed and stood beside us the past 4 and half years. Every thought, prayer, and donation. We are beyond blessed to have been chosen to be Alec's parents even for a short time. It gives me so much peace knowing how loved our sweet boy was and will always be."