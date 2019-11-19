'Surrendering to Appease Those Who Despise Them': Huckabee Hammers Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is coming under heavy fire for announcing it will no longer donate to Christian ministries that have been falsely accused of anti-LGBTQ views.

The chicken chain says, instead of making donations to groups like the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Salvation Army, the company will now focus on its initiative to nourish the potential in every child.

The Salvation Army has responded saying it is, "saddened to learn that a corporate partner has felt it necessary to divert funding to other hunger, education and homelessness organizations—areas in which The Salvation Army, as the largest social services provider in the world, is already fully committed".

Over the years, both the Salvation Army and the FCA have taken a biblical stance on the definition of marriage, and that position has apparently proved untenable for the Christian-owned Chick-fil-A, at least from a marketing standpoint. LGBTQ activists have relentlessly targeted the company for supporting those Christian groups.

Since the restaurant made the announcement on Monday, conservatives have shared their shock and disbelief on social media.

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee tweeted about the move, saying in part, Chick-fil-A is "surrendering to critics and betraying loyal customers to appease those who despise them."

Huckabee said he now regrets standing up for the company that he thought would stay true to the convictions of founder Truett Cathy.

In Aug 2012, I coordinated a national @ChickfilA Appreciation Day after they were being bullied by militant hate groups. Millions showed up. Today, @ChickfilA betrayed loyal customers for $$. I regret believing they would stay true to convictions of founder Truett Cathey. Sad. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) November 18, 2019

DailyWire's Matt Walsh highlights the obvious contradiction as Chick-fil-A shifts their focus toward other charities.

"The company confirms that it will be breaking ties with the Salvation Army, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and the Paul Anderson Youth Home. In other words, it will stop donating to charities that help with education, homelessness, and hunger, in order to focus more on education, homelessness, and hunger," Walsh wrote.

Conservative talk show host Mark Davis says the move is an insult to everyone who has supported Chick-fil-A.

#ChickFilA shafting #SalvationArmy and #FellowshipOfChristianAthletes is a slap to any and all of us who have stood with them as they faced pressure and criticism. For them to buckle under pressure now is a sad and infuriating thing. I pray they find clarity. — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) November 19, 2019

Another talk show host, Joe Pags Pagliarulo, is calling the move shameful.

in a stunning move, @ChickfilA kowtows to the intolerant, hate mob. I don't eat fried chicken and rarely have fast food.. but, I cannot tell you how disturbing this news is to those who believe in traditional Judeo-Christian values. Shame on you. https://t.co/YjxdhjqnsH — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) November 18, 2019

Even Texas Congressman Chip Roy is weighing in, questioning if Chick-fil-A's next move will be to abandon its commitment to honoring the Sabbath.

Correct. And now my attitude toward @ChickfilA is “meh.” It’s just like every other corporation that ultimately capitulates. Sundays not far behind? https://t.co/eYvMIXm88g — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) November 18, 2019

Dan Celia, president, and CEO of Financial Issues Stewardship Ministries, Inc. tweeted that according to Chick-fil-A, the unchangeable God has become changeable.

Mr. Cathy said in 2012 that supporting same-sex marriage was “inviting God’s judgment.” Mr. Cathy must now believe that the unchangeable God of yesterday, today and tomorrow is changeable. Men of steadfast, unwavering faith becoming lukewarm.. Well, read Rev.3:16. Not good 4 Biz. — Dan Celia (@financialissues) November 19, 2019

Rodney Bullard, vice president of corporate social responsibility for the restaurant and the foundation's executive director, posted a letter on the company's website.

"Moving forward, with a continued eye on nourishing the potential in every child, we are narrowing our corporate giving to three critical needs facing children in our communities: education, homelessness, and hunger. The Chick-fil-A Foundation will deepen our giving to a smaller number of organizations working exclusively in these areas."

But, LGBTQ activist group, GLAAD, isn't applauding Chick-fil-A, saying more transparency is needed if the company wants to be taken seriously.

Drew Anderson, GLAAD's director of campaigns, received the restaurant's news with "cautious optimism."

Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A President Tim Tassopoulos said the company will still "consider" donating to faith-based organizations.

"There's no question we know that, as we go into new markets, we need to be clear about who we are…There are lots of articles and newscasts about Chick-fil-A, and we thought we needed to be clear about our message," he concluded.