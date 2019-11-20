Why Chick-fil-A's Decision Matters: 'The Implications of This Are Far Broader Than Chick-fil-A'

The backlash has been swift and far-reaching after Chick-fil-A announced plans to stop making donations to several Christian groups that hold biblical views about the definition of marriage. The move comes after vehement opposition against Chick-fil-A from the LGBTQ community.

The chicken chain says it will no longer give to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Salvation Army and will now focus on specific initiatives like hunger, homelessness and education.

The Salvation Army responded to the news saying it helps anyone, regardless of who they are, and is actually one of the top charities already helping with homelessness and hunger.

In a statement, the ministry said, "We're saddened to learn that a corporate partner has felt it necessary to divert funding to hunger, education and homelessness organizations - areas in which The Salvation Army, as the largest social services provider in the world, is already fully committed."

Dan Celia, host of the Christian radio show "Financial Issues," told CBN News that Chick-fil-A is abandoning its loyal supporters to appease a group that will never be satisfied.

"I think Dan Cathy and others have grown weary of the battle just fighting constantly and I think that is a discouragement to so many people in their base," explained Celia. "They didn't care when they were becoming the multi-billion-dollar business that they were, and they shouldn't care now. It shouldn't be about trying to appease a group of people that despise them and frankly despises their base. So I think it's going to be a very difficult line for them to walk."

On the Family Research Council's radio program, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee told Tony Perkins he doesn't understand the decision, saying it will have a wider impact on society.

"It's such a disappointment," Huckabee said. "Such a bewildering situation as to why Chick-fil-A after being so successful would decide they are going to surrender to the bullies. And I think the implications of this are far broader than Chick-fil-A and that's what I'm concerned about."

He says the decision actually boosts LGBT activists and hurts two ministries that are doing important work in the world.

"When they did what they did yesterday, what was really objectionable, they basically affirmed the lie that has been told from the far Left about the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes," Huckabee said. "By succumbing to the pressure, they will cause a lot of people to say 'O yeah, the Salvation Army. Boy, they're a bigoted organization.' Tony, the Salvation Army serves everyone. They serve more people who are homeless, more people without food, than any organization in the world."

But not everyone is criticizing the chain's decision. Alveda King, niece of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., says people shouldn't rush to judgment.

"Chick-fil-A, of course, with Truett Cathy, he gave that to us and his wife, a very strong legacy," commented King. "So, we don't want to see the legacy fall apart or anything like that."

She added, "I know the family, that they still care about American values and Christian values. How they choose to demonstrate that, we're going to have to watch and we're going to have to pray. But rather than fall apart and begin to pick people apart for decisions and choices that they're making, we just need to pray."

It has been a long battle since Chick-fil-A top executive Dan Cathy publicly expressed his personal views on Biblical marriage seven years ago.



"I think we're inviting God's judgment on our nation when we shake our fist at him and say we know better than you as to what constitutes a marriage," said Cathy.

His comments unleashed a fury of protests across the country by supporters of gay marriage with gay rights activists holding what they called "Kiss-Ins," and other demonstrations.

That hostility continues today with boycotts and blockades.

In San Antonio, Texas, the city council voted to block the chain from opening a store at its airport.

Last month the first ever Chick-fil-A outlet in the UK was shut down after being targeted by a pro-LGBT group.

And in Oregon, a group of 100 students staged a walk out in protest of their high school's decision to allow a Chick-fil-A food truck on campus during football games.

Even rapper Kanye West is taking heat for praising the chicken chain in a song from his latest album "Jesus is King."

Despite the intense pressure, the chain has been thriving, expanding into new markets and becoming the third most successful fast food franchise in the US.

Chick-fil-A released a statement saying it will consider giving to faith-based groups in the future. Meanwhile, the LGBTQ community isn't applauding the chain, saying it wants to see Chick-fil-A a take action to protect LGBTQ workers. Chick-fil-A has already made clear they do not discriminate against LGBTQ workers or customers.