'First of Many Steps on Legal Journey': Federal Judge Blocks Alabama's Strict Abortion Ban 

A federal judge has blocked a strict abortion ban in Alabama from taking effect next month.

US District Judge Myron Thompson issued a preliminary injunction temporarily blocking the Yellowhammer State from enforcing the law which would have made abortion a felony at any stage of pregnancy in almost all cases.

Under the law, medical professionals who provided abortions could face 10 years to life in prison.

But a US district judge on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction blocking Alabama from enforcing it, declaring the law unconstitutional. The American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama and Planned Parenthood sued the state to block the measure from becoming law on Nov. 15.

A number of states have attempted to ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected. The Alabama law went further by attempting to ban almost all abortions with no exceptions for cases of rape and incest.

Randall Marshall, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama, said the decision was expected.

"Abortion remains legal in Alabama. The state's repeated attempts to push abortion out of reach by enacting unconstitutional laws restricting abortions have already cost taxpayers nearly $2 1/2 million," Marshall said. "This ill-advised law will cost taxpayers more money."

Supporters of the Alabama law have also said they anticipated the judge's action.

Alabama Republican Rep. Terri Collins, who sponsored the ban, said the ruling "is merely the first of many steps on that legal journey."

"As we have stated before, the state's objective is to advance our case to the US Supreme Court where we intend to submit evidence that supports our argument that Roe and Casey were wrongly decided and that the Constitution does not prohibit states from protecting unborn children from abortion," Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in statement.

In a statement, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said the ban reflects Alabamians' beliefs, but that she also supports the "rule of law."

"This legislation passed with overwhelming support in the Alabama Legislature and was signed into law as a testament to Alabamians' longstanding belief that every human life is sacred. We must continue doing all we can to protect life," Ivey said.

Alabama is one of several states attempting to challenge the Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade, along with Ohio, Georgia, Iowa, North Dakota, Kentucky, and Mississippi.