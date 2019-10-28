'God Has Given Us a Heart for the Fatherless': Couple Adopts Baby After Pro-life Facebook Post Goes Viral

A Virginia couple is changing lives everywhere - even their own - after posting a pro-life prayer on Facebook that went viral.

On January 27, Sarah and Blake Thomas posted a plea to expecting mothers not to abort, that they would adopt a baby from any state.

Don't abort your baby! We will adopt! Please contact us if you'd be open to adoption as an option! #adoptionislife

Psalm 139:13-14

"For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother's womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well"

*We will adopt from any state. Please do not hesitate to contact us!*

WND.com reports that the couple came up with the idea after a couple named Kevin and Nicole Cook shared a similar post in 2015.

"We believe as Christians that we are called to love and care for orphans," Sarah said. "We recently felt God burdening our hearts for older orphans, specifically boys who statistically are the least likely to be adopted."

The couple said dozens of women reached out to them, saying that they decided to keep their babies after the Facebook post was shared over 17,000 times, according to Fox News.

Some of the expectant mothers are now planning to parent their babies and others are looking into adoption instead of abortion.

"Our hope and prayer was to save the life of a baby who may never know the joy of being born, and the Lord has answered that prayer," Sarah said.

The Thomas's posted an update on Facebook expressing their gratitude to everyone for their support. They also announced big news about their own family.

"We have had the great honor of accepting one mother's request that we adopt her baby. It has been a whirlwind of a week and we are still processing all of it. We are so grateful to God for all of these babies lives and their mother's, and we feel so privileged and honored to be parents again in approximately 7 months!"

The couple continues to offer hope and encouragement for women struggling with this decision during their pregnancy.

"God has given us a heart for the fatherless and 3 years into our marriage we were convicted of our selfishness in waiting for children and obeyed God's calling to become foster parents."

The Thomas's have a one-year-old biological son and a three-year-old adopted son. They are currently in the process of adopting an 11-year-old boy from Bulgaria.

"We're so excited to meet him and we're amazed by how God has already filled our hearts with love for this boy on the other side of the world that we've never met," Sarah concluded.