'Great Discussion and Celebration': Faith Leaders Pray for Trump at White House

WASHINGTON – Faith Leaders from across the country prayed with President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday.
Gathering in the Roosevelt Room, they took time to not only pray for the Commander in Chief but for the nation as well.
"The primary purpose of the informal meeting with faith leaders Tuesday was for the President to brief faith leaders on the continuing, remarkable accomplishments of this administration—especially in areas that are important to evangelicals. I've never seen President Trump more upbeat, positive, and focused than I did in Tuesday's meeting. At the end of the meeting, several asked if they could pray for the President and he graciously welcomed the offer—as he always does," said Pastor Robert Jeffress. "This President always appreciates the prayers of the American people."
Johnnie Moore, who helps organize an evangelical advisory group for Trump, points out some of Trump's accomplishments in a tweet, such as, "criminal justice reform, defending religious freedom, reducing abortion, combatting the opioid crisis & trafficking, the end of ISIS & Baghdadi."
Great morning y'day w/our always confident & spirited @POTUS @realDonaldTrump.
Great discussion & CELEBRATION of many achievements like: criminal justice reform,defending religious freedom, reducing abortion, combatting the opioid crisis & trafficking, the end of ISIS & Baghdadi
— Johnnie Moore (@JohnnieM) October 30, 2019
Ralph Reed with the Faith and Freedom Coalition tells CBN News, "Tens of millions of Americans of faith are extremely grateful that President Trump defends time-honored values and the right of Christians and other religious minorities to religious freedom. I pray for the President, the First Family, and his staff every day. It is a privilege and honor to pray for any President, and most especially this President given his leadership."
The leaders discussed the Trump Administration's accomplishments for the American people and how the communities they represent from across the country are benefiting from these important policies.
Faith leaders applauded President Trump’s efforts to combat religious persecution and fight for the unborn. But the meeting also comes amid growing concerns in Trump’s evangelical base over his decision to pull troops out of Syria because it leaves US allies like the Kurds and Syrian Christians without protection.
Despite his decision in Syria, faith leaders are standing by the president during the impeachment inquiry and as the House prepares for their first formal vote on the impeachment process Thursday.
In attendance:
- Pastor Paula White Cain, Senior Pastor of New Destiny Christian Center
- Lourdes Aguirre, President of Eresamerica
- Michelle Bachmann, Former Congresswoman
- Pastor Luke Barnett, Senior Pastor of Dream City Church
- Gary Bauer, President of American Values
- Dr. Tim Clinton, President of American Association of Christian Counselors
- Apostle Alberto Delgado, Pastor of Alpha & Omega
- Dr. James Dobson, Founder of Dr. James Dobson Family Institute
- Shirley Dobson, Co-Founder of Dr. James Dobson Family Institute
- Pastor Jentezen Franklin, Senior Pastor of Free Chapel
- Pastor Jim Garlow, Senior Pastor of Skyline Church San Diego
- Dr. Jack Graham, Senior Pastor of Prestonwood Baptist Church
- Pastor Harry Jackson Jr., Senior Pastor of Hope Christian Church
- Pastor Robert Jeffress, Senior Pastor of First Baptist Dallas
- Pastor Greg Laurie, Senior Pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship
- Apostle Guillermo Maldonado, Co-Founder and Senior Pastor of El Rey Jesْs
- Pastor Robert Morris, Senior Pastor of Gateway Church
- Pastor Tom Mullins, Senior Pastor of Christ Fellowship
- Ralph Reed, Founder and Chairman of Faith & Freedom Coalition
- Reverend Samuel Rodriguez, President of National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference
- Dr. Jay Strack, Founder of Student Leadership University
- Cissie Graham Lynch, Samaritan's Purse
- Reverend Johnnie Moore, President of The Kairos Company
- Tony Perkins, President of Family Research Council
- Pastor Matte Gregg, Senior Pastor of First Baptist Houston