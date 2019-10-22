Instead of Giving Her a Ticket, Police Officer Surprises Milwaukee Mom With Car Seats For Her Kids

Instead of writing a traffic ticket after he stopped a mother in a car with five children, one Milwaukee police officer went above and beyond the call of duty by helping the mother protect them.

WLS-TV in Chicago, IL, reports Andrella Jackson is the mother of five children, who admits she can't afford car seats for her youngest children right now.

"With bills coming up and the winter coming up, I've got to get coats and boots and shoes and stuff so it was kind of hard for me, Jackson told the television station.

When she was pulled over by a police officer on Oct. 12, she assumed the worst.

"I just knew he was going to be one of them police that was going to be like, 'Oh yeah, she's getting a ticket,'" Jackson said.

While Milwaukee police officer Kevin Zimmerman was speaking to Jackson, he noticed that several of her kids were not in car seats.

"A big pet peeve of mine is little ones that are not in their car seats," Zimmerman said. "She said she can't afford them at this time."

Zimmerman gave Jackson a verbal warning for the traffic stop, but wanted to do more to help her and the children.

"I am a dad of three kids, and can't imagine anything happening to them or not being able to have them secured in their car seats," he said.

Shortly after the traffic stop, Zimmerman arrived at Jackson's house with two car seats he had just purchased.

"Not only did he give us the car seats, he put them in for me," Jackson said.

The mother of five chose to share her story on social media as a reminder that police officers are people too, and they also have a heart for doing good.

"Every cop isn't bad," Jackson said. "You can't judge all cops off of one cop. He is awesome. I really love him, and I really appreciate everything he did for us."

The Milwaukee Police Department thanked Zimmerman for not only protecting the people but for truly serving them.

"I didn't do this to be praised. I did it because I'm a parent. I was trained by the academy and my parents to do the right thing even when no one is looking," Zimmerman said.