'No Safe Spaces': Dennis Prager on the Erosion of Free Speech on College Campuses

College campuses used to welcome the free exchange of ideas. But not anymore. Conservatives are routinely criticized and even banned from speaking engagements at universities across the country. It's a culture of political correctness run amok.

Dennis Prager is best known for his "Prager University" videos on YouTube, and as the host of a daily radio talk show, a widely sought-after public speaker, and documentary film producer.

His latest project is the film, "No Safe Spaces," which provides evidence on how conservative voices are being shut out of American campuses.

Pat Robertson talks with Dennis Prager about his new documentary film, "No Safe Spaces," on Monday's 700 Club.

Prager says there's no precedent for how conservative speech is now muzzled from coast to coast. The film looks at the erosion of the First Amendment right of free speech... and the politically correct culture that's taken hold of higher education.