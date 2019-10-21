'Our Broken America': How to Save the Nation from the Menace of Fake News and Political Polarization

We are a country in crisis. America is extremely politically polarized. It's almost impossible to have a civil discussion about politics and political issues without emotions overflowing and people erupting, whether within your circle of friends, family, or just watching it happen on the news. Gone are the days of real, unbiased, fact-based news – now our airwaves and device screens are dominated by opinion labeled as news.



Author Jackie Gingrich Cushman warns the idea of our nation marching toward civil war is very real. You can watch CNN or FOX News and think you are on two different planets. And the sheer vitriol you watch is reflective of the same feeling Democrats and Republicans – and everyone in between – are feeling throughout this country.

Pat Robertson talks with Jackie Gingrich Cushman about her new book, Our Broken America, on Monday's 700 Cub.

It's more important than ever to find common ground, Cushman says. Throughout our history, our most inspirational leaders have believed that our future was bright, that our foundation was different, and that the American people would rise to the challenge. Together we can stop ranting and raving and save our country from the dangers of political polarization.

Her new book, Our Broken America, is a wake-up call for our nation. Together, we can change politics and save our nation.

