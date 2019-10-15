Pastor Brunson Just Prayed for Trump, Now He's Just Opened the US Senate with Prayer Too

As Congress returned to session Tuesday, Pastor Andrew Brunson delivered the opening prayer in the US Senate chambers.

Before his prayer, Brunson, a pastor from Chapel Hill, NC, thanked senators for helping secure his release.

"Before I pray, I want to thank the Senate. I'm standing here today because so many of you fought for me and I am deeply grateful. In a time of many divides, you were unified fighting for my release. Thank you."

Then Brunson prayed.

"Our Heavenly Father. May your holy name be honored. May your name be held in high regard in this Senate. We give thanks to you for you are good. And your steadfast love endures forever. You have watched over this nation in various times of peace, prosperity, turmoil, and war. May we continue to look to you and be a people who seek your face," the pastor said.

"Draw us near and may we draw near to you. Blessed is a nation whose God is the Lord. Reveal to us our sins and forgive us. Reveal to us also your love. And enable each of us to love you with all of our heart, soul, mind, and strength. Today, I pray that you grant to the senators of the United States the spirit of wisdom, the fear of the Lord, and the courage to act by the counsel of the Lord in all matters great and small," Brunson continued.

"May they have your perspective on all things. May your kingdom come and your will be done, here in our nation as it is in heaven in and through these senators. Bless their families and their health. Give them your peace. O God fill this place with your presence and unite us as one nation under your leadership -- Indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. I pray in the name of Jesus. Amen," he concluded.

Brunson was falsely imprisoned for two years in Turkey for his faith. He was freed and brought back to the US just over one year ago.

Over the weekend, he was presented the Cost of Discipleship Award at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, D.C. where he prayed for President Trump.

Father God, I ask now for an impartation of your Holy Spirit, may the fullness of the spirit of Jesus rest upon President Trump that he be anointed with wisdom and understanding, with your counsel and might, with knowledge and fear of the Lord, and accordingly may President Trump not judge by what he sees with his eyes or decide by what he hears with his ears or lean on his own understanding but may he recognize your prompting and move according to your guidance.

I ask that you give the president supernatural discernment to know who is trustworthy and who is not. Bring into the light all deception and intrigue, expose and reverse the plans of those who would harm President Trump and this nation. In the name of Jesus, I break off all voices and influences that do not come from you father God. May your truth and peace surround and reign in the White House.

God, you have raised President Trump to govern at a time when there is a resurgence of oppression. Only you Lord Jesus Christ can anoint him to have victories over strongholds and to establish justice for the needy. Give him strength and courage to persevere in the constant battle that surrounds him and refresh him.

Father God, I see that you have such a tender heart for President Trump. Draw him close to you. I ask now for an impartation of hunger for you so that he may love you with all his heart, soul, mind and strength and delight in knowing you. And if he came and whispered your name, may he go forward shouting your name. In Jesus name, the name of my king, I bless you.

"I want to thank you for that beautiful prayer, it means a lot," Trump said. "Our rights come from God Almighty and they can never be taken away. Together we will protect those God-given rights."

