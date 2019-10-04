CBN's Operation Blessing Helping Hurricane and Tropical Storm Victims in the Bahamas and Texas

CBN's Operation Blessing brings help to victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas and Tropical Storm Imelda in Texas.

In the Bahamas, Operation Blessing teams produced and distributed hundreds of gallons of clean water in the communities of West End and High Rock and to various schools.

They also helped provide materials to help repair the roof and ceilings of one primary school.

And CBN's Superbook is reaching out in two schools with activities for kids.

Meanwhile, in Beaumont, Texas, Operation Blessing teams are helping people clean up after flooding from Tropical Storm Imelda.

OB teams are removing furniture, mildewed carpets, and rotten floors, tearing out and replacing damaged drywall – all the while giving spiritual comfort to the victims.

Eric and Debra Orders, both viewers of CBN's The 700 Club traveled from North Carolina to help their fellow Americans in need.

The Orders celebrated 25 years of marriage this week by helping people through Operation Blessing.

Debra said she can see the difference it's making in people's lives.

"They're so thankful. They're really thankful and just their faces and how many times they thank you over and over," Debra told CBN News. "And it just pulls at your heartstrings, so you want to do more and it's rewarding. I'm glad we came.

OB leadership reports they have 40 volunteers working in the Beaumont community. The OB teams have 233 work orders ready to proceed. The organization is looking for volunteers to help complete these work orders. If you would like to volunteer, click here.

This week Operation Blessing and The Home Depot Foundation are working together in Grand Prairie, Texas to prepare more supplies for this year's Hurricane Season. Home Depot is helping the charity aid organization restock its warehouses with the supplies and with the help from Home Depot volunteers to build nearly 3,000 more kits using Home Depot supplied disaster relief supplies: cleaning supplies, brushes, trash bags, paper towels, etc.

Pallets of these critical items will be strategically staged at OB warehouses, ready to deploy at a moment's notice as soon as disaster strikes.

If you would like to help Operation Blessing in its efforts to help those in need, click here.