Thousands Gather and Rejoice in Prayer Tents Across America During 'Awaken the Dawn' Event

Awaken The Dawn has been holding their nationwide "Tent America" prayer event this weekend as thousands of Christians have committed to pray around the clock for revival in America.
"Tent America" started on Thursday with 50-hour tent gatherings of worship, prayer, and gospel proclamation, happening simultaneously in cities and on campuses across all of America from October 17th-19th.
Locations for Awaken the Dawn can be found on this Facebook page.
"Fund the Movement" raised 26 percent of their $100,000 goal before the event launched on Thursday.
We are so grateful for everyone who has already given to #FundTheMovement! We have already reached 26% of our $100,000 goal - before Tent America has even started! In just a few hours, a love song will erupt across the nation as we begin 50 hours of simultaneous worship, prayer, and gospel proclamation. Join us as we #FillTheTents to step into a moment together and #FundTheMovement . We're looking into 2020 and beyond believing there is profound #HopeForAmerica! To give a tax deductible gift and fund the worth of Jesus going viral, use the link in our bio! You can also text "TentAmerica" (oneword) to 77977 ! Thank you all for helping the worth of Jesus go viral!
The events are aiming for a great awakening in the US and to launch a new Jesus movement among the youth of America.