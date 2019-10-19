Thousands Gather and Rejoice in Prayer Tents Across America During 'Awaken the Dawn' Event

Awaken The Dawn has been holding their nationwide "Tent America" prayer event this weekend as thousands of Christians have committed to pray around the clock for revival in America.

"Tent America" started on Thursday with 50-hour tent gatherings of worship, prayer, and gospel proclamation, happening simultaneously in cities and on campuses across all of America from October 17th-19th.

Locations for Awaken the Dawn can be found on this Facebook page. Find out if there's an event in your area by clicking here.

"Fund the Movement" raised 26 percent of their $100,000 goal before the event launched on Thursday.

The events are aiming for a great awakening in the US and to launch a new Jesus movement among the youth of America.