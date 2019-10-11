Todd Starnes: 'The Left is Bulldozing Through American History' – But 'We the People' Can Stop Them

Americans are watching as their rights evaporate before their eyes. Religious liberty, freedom of speech, and in some cases even freedom of thought, are all under assault.

The stories are stunning, but true: a teacher fired because he refused to call a "she" a "he"; students forbidden to pray at football games and graduations; teens assaulted for wearing "make America great again" hats.

All these shocking cases and more happening right here in the USA.

Peter Vlaming was a well-liked French teacher in a Virginia public school. Then he refused to call a ninth-grade student who transitioned from female to male by the student's new preferred pronoun, "he," and Vlaming was fired.

In community after community, students across America are told they must stop praying before high school football games and at graduation ceremonies.

An elderly Christian couple was told to stop hosting Bible studies in their apartment, or face eviction.

These are just a few of examples of what radio personality and author Todd Starnes calls "culture jihad." He warns if political correctness and identity politics continue to overrun the country, Americans could lose their rights to freedom of religion, speech, and assembly.

In his new book, Culture Jihad: How to Stop the Left from Killing a Nation, Starnes says it's time for good-hearted patriots to rise up to keep America great.