Tonight at 11:59 Thousands Will Gather for a 'Binding Spell' Against Trump, Here's How You Can Pray

As if battling the House Democrats' impeachment inquiry against him wasn't enough, President Donald Trump will next have to face a "binding spell" cast by "thousands" of witches late Friday night.

As Halloween approaches in a few days, several media outlets are reporting witches who oppose President Trump are planning to cast a "binding spell" on his administration. Such reports of witchcraft being used against the President are nothing new. Witches have been trying to cast spells against Trump since his inauguration in 2017.

Scheduled for Oct. 25 at 11:59 pm, these self-proclaimed "witches" are planning to conduct a ritual which is meant to "bind," but not harm the President unlike a "curse" or a "hex." These witches believe they are doing something positive for the entire country by not allowing President Trump to cause harm to the US by his actions.

Here are some suggestions on how Christians can pray for protection over President Trump and his administration.

Pray the blood of Jesus Christ over the President, his family and all in authority. The blood of Jesus destroys witchcraft.

Pray to bind those spirits that are being sent against the President & his administration.

Pray to cancel Satan's plans for the President & his administration.

Pray for God to let loose his angels and His will for them.

Read Isaiah 54:14-17:

"14 In righteousness shalt thou be established: thou shalt be far from oppression; for thou shalt not fear: and from terror; for it shall not come near thee.

15 Behold, they shall surely gather together, but not by me: whosoever shall gather together against thee shall fall for thy sake.

16 Behold, I have created the smith that bloweth the coals in the fire, and that bringeth forth an instrument for his work; and I have created the waster to destroy.

17 No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord, and their righteousness is of me, saith the Lord."

Read Psalm 2:1-8:

Why do the nations conspire and the peoples plot in vain?2 The kings of the earth rise up and the rulers band together against the Lord and against his anointed, saying, 3 "Let us break their chains and throw off their shackles."

4 The One enthroned in heaven laughs; the Lord scoffs at them.5 He rebukes them in his anger and terrifies them in his wrath, saying,

6 "I have installed my king on Zion, my holy mountain."

7 I will proclaim the Lord's decree: He said to me, "You are my son; today I have become your father.

8 Ask me, and I will make the nations your inheritance, the ends of the earth your possession.

And also read Genesis 3:15.

"And I will put enmity between you and the woman, and between your seed and her Seed; He shall bruise your head, and you shall bruise His heel."

While Jesus was on the cross, Satan bruised the heel of Christ, causing his death. But Christ's resurrection three days later, gave Satan a blow to the head, a blow from which he will never recover.