'TYRANNICAL': CA Foster Care Bill Allows Secret Abortions, Forces Parents to Use Preferred Pronouns

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill this week dealing with foster care which critics are calling "tyrannical".

One family organization in the state says it "violates the free speech rights of foster parents" and they're raising concerns that it allows foster children to "run their own lives" at the expense of the rights of foster parents.

The California Family Council says the bill that Gov. Newsom signed gives foster children "the right to secret abortions and rape care, and the right to keep texting and phone call records away from the oversight of foster parents."

"Foster parents care deeply about their children, and desperately want to protect them from abuse. But how can they do this if the state keeps them in the dark, even if in cases of rape?" asked California Family Council President Jonathan Keller. "It seems Governor Newsom expects these brave foster parents to merely provide room and board while kids run their own lives. No good mom or dad would neglect their kids this way."

The group also reports that AB 175 "violates the free speech rights of foster parents by compelling them to use a foster child's pronoun of preference."

California Family Council's Director of Capitol Engagement Greg Burt argues, "when a government gets involved and tries to mandate the words that come out of a person's mouth, it's tyrannical."

"The First Amendment not only protects our freedom to speak words the government doesn't like but also prohibits the government from compelling us to say words or promote ideas we don't believe," he said.