'We Were Very Excited to Meet You and Our Daddy': Adopted Girl's Adorable Video Goes Viral

One mother recently shared a precious moment on social media with her adopted daughter, and it's so heartbreakingly sweet that it's gone viral with hundreds of thousands of views.

The four-year-old girl named Gabby sat down with her mom to talk about the day she and her sister Lily were adopted into their family, Good News Network reports.

"Well when we were born we became two little babies and then Lily was still a baby and I was 4 years old! I got so big and Lily was still a baby," Gabby said.

"And when the time you see me I was four years old! And we were very excited to meet you and our daddy. And we love you guys and we want to be here for you and daddy."

Gabby's mom keeps the conversation going by telling her that she was very excited to meet her also.

Next, the little girl tells her mom a little secret about how her heartfelt after meeting her.

"Well, do you know what happened to my heart?" she whispers. "Well, when I saw you, my heart fell in love with you."

Gabby's mom sounds like she is holding back a ton of tears, but tells the little girl that her heart fell in love with her too.

The moment that this mother and daughter share is a warm reminder that love is a precious gift from God, and adoption is a beautiful gift for many families.

Many online have been touched by the sweet innocence of Gabby and the video has gone viral with more than 400,000 views.