Who's Behind America's Immigration Crisis? Michelle Malkin Follows the Money to Find the Truth

10-04-2019
CBN News
Follow the money, find the truth. That's Michelle Malkin's journalistic mantra, and in her new book, Open Borders Inc., she puts it to work with a shocking, comprehensive exposé of who's behind America's immigration crisis.

She says in the name of compassion – but driven by financial profit – globalist elites, Silicon Valley, and the radical Left are conspiring to undo the rule of law, subvert our homeland security, shut down free speech, and make gobs of money off the backs of illegal aliens, refugees, and low-wage guest workers.

Politicians want cheap votes or cheap labor. Church leaders want pew-fillers and collection plate donors. Social justice militants, working with corporate America, want to silence free speech they deem "hateful," while raking in tens of millions of dollars promoting mass, uncontrolled immigration both legal and illegal.

Malkin names names – from Pope Francis to George Clooney, from George Soros to the Koch brothers, from Jack Dorsey to Tim Cook and Mark Zuckerberg. Enlightening as it is infuriating, Open Borders Inc. reveals the powerful forces working to erase America.

