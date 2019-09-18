Coffee Company Co-Founded by Jarrid Wilson Releases 'HOPE Blend' to Raise Money for His Mental Health Work

A fairtrade coffee company co-founded by the late pastor Jarrid Wilson is releasing a special blend to honor him for the incredible work he did to raise awareness of mental health issues.

Cause Roast Coffee’ motto is simple: “Drink Coffee. Give Water.” Rooted in a belief that every single person should have access to clean water, donates 15% of their profits to help fund water development projects in third-world countries.

It was this vision and innate desire to help others, that resulted in Wilson starting the business with his friends, Greg Pittman and Aldo Lihiang.

“Jarrid and I met in 2015 because of our shared dream to change the world with coffee,” Greg wrote on a GoFundMe page seeking to raise funds for Jarrid’s widow, Juli. “Aldo Lihiang and I ended up co-founding a coffee company called Cause Roast to do just that. Jarrid believed in the impact Cause Roast could have and loved the fact that coffee also serves as a catalyst for community. ”

“Even after moving to the West Coast, Jarrid remained a huge fan and a great friend,” Greg added.

Now, in tribute to Jarrid, and to help raise funds for his non-profit, Anthem of Hope, Cause Roast has released a special blend called “HOPE.”

“As a tribute to a dear friend and amazing human being, we are releasing a limited time blend called HOPE. All proceeds from the HOPE Blend will go directly to Anthem of Hope to help continue Jarrid’s work and legacy. In addition, we have started a gofundme to help provide for Juli and the boys during this time of grief,” Cause Coffee wrote in a statement. “As Juli and the kids discern the future for their family, they will also need to pay for basic necessities, health care, counseling, etc.”

“All proceeds from this fund will go directly to Juli Wilson, Jarrid’s wife,” the company continued. “Funds will be used in any way the Wilson family deems appropriate. A gift of any size would be appreciated more than you know.”

Anthem of Hope, a charity founded by the Wilson’s to help people who are struggling with mental health issues, announced on Instagram that it would be continuing to function, despite Jarrid’s death.

“Jarrid’s mission behind Anthem of Hope has just begun,” the post read. “We will continue to create resources, community and encouragement to remind you that YOUR LIFE MATTERS. Thank you, Jarrid, for championing this movement. We will continue to shout your Anthem of Hope with all we have.”

The non-profit, which describes itself as “a faith-centered organization dedicated to amplifying hope for those battling brokenness, depression, anxiety, self-harm, addiction and suicide,” added that “our hearts are broken,” but that they “can’t help but reflect on all God did through the life and legacy of Jarrid Wilson.”

On Sunday, Juli Wilson posted a picture of an open Bible to Instagram, referencing one of Jarrid’s favorite Bible verses.

“Jarrid sent me this photo of this bible verse a few months ago while he was at work. It’s speaking to my heart tonight,” she wrote, highlighting Philippians 4: 6-7 which reads:

“Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done. 7 Then you will experience God’s peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus.” (NLT)

Do continue to keep Jarrid Wilson’s family in your prayers at this time.